Wind farm recruits teen apprentice in new scheme

Rampion has appointed a seventh apprentice to join the 65-strong Newhaven-based team who work daily to operate the wind farm, as it prepares for full operation later this year.

Thomas Winter a 16-year-old from Eastbourne who this summer completed his GCSE’s at UTC Harbourside in Newhaven was selected from over 130 applicants. He starts out in his career as an offshore wind technician.

The apprenticeship takes around three and a half years to complete. The first two years are predominantly classroom based and spent completing a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma qualification in Electrical and Electronic Engineering as well as a range of practical training courses.

Tony Walker and Ross Muirhead started their training in 2015 and are now in the final year of their apprenticeship and based at the Rampion Operations and Maintenance site in Newhaven.

Both are now working to complete a Level 3 NVQ Extended Diploma in Engineering Maintenance.

Richard Crowhurst, plant manager at Rampion, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this apprenticeship programme which provides a level of training second to none within the industry.

“The development of highly skilled personnel is key to the fast-growing renewables industry and we’re delighted to welcome Thomas to the team.”

Rampion’s other apprentices, Sussex locals Alex Reah and James McMiIlllan joined the team in 2016 and have now completed their BTEC qualification.

The Rampion Offshore Wind Farm is due to be fully operational later this year.