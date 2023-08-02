Businesses in the Chichester District are encouraged to attend a sustainability ‘Lunch and Learn’ event

The event is being organised by Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Team and takes place on 12 September from 11.30am to 1.30pm at the Enterprise Business Centre, Terminus Road, Chichester, PO19 8FY.
The event includes talks which will cover the practical measures businesses can take to minimise their carbon footprints, expand their business sustainably, and make a difference in combating climate change. There are two speakers lined up: James Lizars, founder and CEO of Thrive Accountants, which is a B-Corp Certified company; and, Laura Gelder Robertson, Head of Innovation and Director of Glow Innovation with 20 years’ experience developing successful products and experiences that improve people’s lives.
The event is free, with a light lunch and refreshments provided, and any business in the district wishing to attend can reserve a spot by visiting: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustainability-lunch-learn-business-event-tickets-680708025027
Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council says: “We’re pleased to have organised this sustainability ‘Lunch and Learn’ event for businesses in the Chichester District. Hosted by our Economic Development Team. We hope the event will encourage businesses to make a difference and reduce their carbon footprints.
“By encouraging businesses to become more sustainable, we’ll also be helping the district to move a step closer to fulfilling the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan. This sets out how the council will reduce carbon emissions within its own operations and help residents, businesses, and organisations to reduce their carbon footprint too. People can find out more about the work the council is doing to combat climate change by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange”