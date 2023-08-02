Businesses in the Chichester District are encouraged to attend a sustainability ‘Lunch and Learn’ event

Businesses in the Chichester District are being encouraged to attend a free ‘Lunch and Learn’ event about sustainability and advice about reducing their carbon footprint taking place next month.

The event is being organised by Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Team and takes place on 12 September from 11.30am to 1.30pm at the Enterprise Business Centre, Terminus Road, Chichester, PO19 8FY.

The event includes talks which will cover the practical measures businesses can take to minimise their carbon footprints, expand their business sustainably, and make a difference in combating climate change. There are two speakers lined up: James Lizars, founder and CEO of Thrive Accountants, which is a B-Corp Certified company; and, Laura Gelder Robertson, Head of Innovation and Director of Glow Innovation with 20 years’ experience developing successful products and experiences that improve people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free, with a light lunch and refreshments provided, and any business in the district wishing to attend can reserve a spot by visiting: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustainability-lunch-learn-business-event-tickets-680708025027

Businesses in the Chichester District are encouraged to attend a sustainability ‘Lunch and Learn’ e

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council says: “We’re pleased to have organised this sustainability ‘Lunch and Learn’ event for businesses in the Chichester District. Hosted by our Economic Development Team. We hope the event will encourage businesses to make a difference and reduce their carbon footprints.