Businesses urged to get ready for new rules on recycling in Chichester

Chichester District Council is reminding businesses to make sure that they are prepared for the introduction of new government rules that effect how they dispose of their waste.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Simpler Recycling’ reforms, which come into force in March 2025, mean that businesses must have separate food waste and recycling collections in place. This is being introduced to maximise use, minimise waste and drive-up recycling rates.

“While these changes represent a major shift in how businesses need to manage their waste, the reforms provide an opportunity for businesses to reduce their environmental impact,” says Cllr Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a council, we are here to support businesses and organisations and help them to prepare for this change in the most cost-effective way.

Businesses urged to get ready for new rules on recycling

“We have successfully provided a business food waste recycling service for some years now, and so we can help businesses to make these changes very quickly and simply. Not only do we provide the collection service, but we also provide extra support to help educate businesses and their employees on what needs to be recycled.

“Our mixed recycling service also helps to maximise the amount of material a business can recycle as we accept a range of different materials in the same bin. Whether you are an existing or new customer, we can offer support every step of the way to ensure that your business is compliant. We also support businesses just outside of our district – in both the Arun and Havant areas.”

Starting from 31 March 2025, food waste generated from a business cannot go in the general waste bin and a separate collection will need to be in place, regardless of the amount of food waste produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recyclable materials that are required to be separated from general waste include: glass, such as drink bottles and rinsed empty food jars; metal, such as drinks cans and food tins; plastic, such as rinsed empty food containers and bottles; paper, such as old newspapers and envelopes; and cardboard, such as delivery boxes and packaging. These items can be mixed in one bin and do not have to be individually segregated.

Those businesses with fewer than 10 full-time employees have until 31 March 2027 to meet those requirements.

To find out more about Chichester District Council’s business food waste and recycling services, please visit: businesswaste.chichester.gov.uk/ or email: [email protected] or call 01243 534617.