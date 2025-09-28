Buskerteers launch new Sussex choirs as they expand their numbers

The award-winning Buskerteers Choir is launching new choirs across Sussex this autumn, expanding its network to 39 community choirs across the south and east of England.

Free taster sessions are on offer.

New choirs in Sussex will be opening in Horsham, Hastings, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne.

Monday - Eastbourne - Willingdon Trees Community Centre, 8pm

Tuesday - Tunbridge Wells, St Barnabas Church Hall, 7pm

Wednesday - Hastings - Isabel Blackman Centre, 8pm

Thursday - Horsham - Roffey Millenium Hall, 7.45pm

Spokeswoman Katherine Stewart said: “The Buskerteers Choir is not your typical community choir. Known for its uplifting rehearsals, expert coaching, and vibrant performances, the group has a big mission: to raise £1,000,000 for charity through busking and concerts. So far, the choirs have already raised an impressive £196,356.15 for good causes.

“Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to book a free taster session at the new choir. Places can be reserved via the Buskerteers Choir website: https://www.buskerteerschoir.com/book-a-free-trial-session

“The choirs are open to everyone, regardless of experience – there are no auditions, and members learn songs by rote in a relaxed, engaging environment. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a way to meet people, or a chance to perform while supporting charity, the Buskerteers offers a unique and inspiring experience.”

The Buskerteers Choir was founded in 2019 and now has 39 choirs across the south and east of England.