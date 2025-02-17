Busy programme for the third Arundel Literary Festival

A busy programme has been confirmed for the third Arundel Literary Festival.

Running from March 6-8, it offers a three-day celebration of all things literary, with daytime sessions 11am – 6pm plus evening sessions.

Among the events coming up:

Thursday, March 6.

11:00am. Suzanne Joinson. The Museum of Lost and Fragile Things, a moving account of coming to terms with a complicated past.

12:30pm, John Godfrey. The Women's Land Army. The WLA in Sussex and its contribution to the changing role of women.

2:00pm. Sue Stuart-Smith. The Well Gardened Mind. Gardening and connecting to nature as ways of looking after our mental health.

3:30pm. Chris Hare. Richard Jefferies, prolific English countryside writer who in 1883 produced a novel of an apocalyptic future.

5:00pm. Tristan Gooley. The Wonderful World of Natural Navigation using signs from nature to journey far or even closer to home.

7:30pm. National Theatre Live. The Importance Of Being Earnest, a joyful version of Oscar Wilde's 1895 farce.

Friday, March 7

11:00am. Oliver Hawkins. Against The Flight Of Time. Themes of time, childhood and heredity in the writing of poet Alice Meynell.

12:30pm. Naomi Foyle & Wendy Pye. Poems and Film Poems: Vessels for Grief – screening and discussion of their current collaboration

2:00pm. Joanna Arman. The Forgotten Queen, Matilda II and the Sussex connection –

bringing her back into the light of history.

3:30pm. Roger Morgan-Grenville. Across a Waking Land, a 1,000-mile walk through a British spring form south to north.

5:00pm. Mike Read. Writing On The Wall. The chairman of the British Plaque Trust will be chatting about blue plaques.

7:30pm. Poetry, Music & Art. An evening of poetry readings, art and live music exploring how poetry, music and art interrelate.

Saturday, March 8.

11:00am. Polly Atkinson. Panel discussion: Reading Matters – sharing views on aspects of literacy. Does reading matter? Are books losing out to screen-time?

12:30pm. John Carr. Escape From The Ghetto. The story of his father who, as a 13-year-old Jewish boy, escaped the Lodz Ghetto.

2:00pm. Alexandra Harris. The Rising Down, memoir, history and imagination combine to relate stories of lives in the Arun Valley.

3:30pm. Gabriel Weston. Alive: An Alternative Anatomy, a surgeon shows how doctors need to consider our lived experiences.

5:00pm. Helen Fields & Simon Brett. What's Going On Here Then? Two masters of the crime writing genre come together to compare notes.

7:30pm: Festival Finale, a concluding celebration of the 2025 Festival. Folk noirist Paul Armfield. The Ballad of Reading Gaol performed by Gerard Logan. Readings of winning entries from the poetry and flash fiction competitions. Readings from the competition judges Patrick Osada and Simon Brett.

All events will be at The Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DG. All tickets available at www.thevictoriainstitute.com/literary-festival. Daytime events £8 per session/£30 for all day. Evening events £15 each.