Busy September ahead at Worthing’s Colonnade House

September offers another busy month of exhibitions and events at Worthing’s Colonnade House.

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “September brings an interactive exhibition with artists Sally Lemsford and Emma Cameron, large-scale abstract paintings by Anthony Bennett, plus some group shows during Worthing Artists Open Houses as well as the opportunity to have a sneak peek at some of the Colonnade House studios.

“Towards the end of the month we have Mel Elston-Mendones whose work covers themes of culture and identity. Bringing the month to a close we have Sebastian Rowlands with an installation made in response to their gender-affirming surgery.”

Coming up:

Stitching Our Time, 2-7 September: “Working together under the name of RosyGarlic, Sally Lemsford and Emma Cameron have been collaborating on art forages and banner walkabouts and will be bringing these to the gallery for an interactive art exhibition.”

Anthony Bennet: STILLEBEN, 9-13 September: “Anthony Bennet’s latest work encompasses a re-interpretation of the still life and landscape genres, combining the texture and fluidity of oil paint.”

UnSeen 2025, 16-21 September: “Sharing in the excitement of creating new and experimental work, Anna Cates, Jane Denman, Lorraine Gibby, Fleur Grenier and Jessica Jordan will be offering a glimpse into their diverse interpretations of what UnSeen can mean.”

Drawing Room: Create. Connect. Inspire, 23-28 September: “Join the Drawing Room for a wonderful showcase of life drawing by the talented students and tutors of the group.”

Mel Elston-Mendones, 30 September-5 October: “Delve into the vibrant world of Mel Elston-Mendones and uncover the layers of cultural, creative and personal themes that are layered within his art practice.”

AH: After Hysterectomy, 30 September-5 October: “Sebastian Rowlands is presenting new works made in response to their gender-affirming surgery last year, presenting a ritual performance as an interactive, multi-sensory installation.”

Location: Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing BN11 3DH.