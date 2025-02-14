Busy times for East Sussex Bach Choir

JS Bach: His Passion & Genius is the inspiration as East Sussex Bach Choir presents a series of events and concerts this spring, culminating in a performance of Bach’s St Mattew Passion in March.

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “On March 29, the East Sussex Bach Choir will be performing Bach’s magnificent St Matthew Passion with Kantorei Hochrhein from Waldshut-Tiengen, one of Lewes’s twin towns, in Lewes Town Hall, beginning at 5.30pm. Our amazing soloists will include Sir John Tomlinson, our president, as Christus, Nick Pritchard as the Evangelist, soprano Sofia Ticciati, counter-tenor Tom Scott-Cowel and bass Florian Störtz. The Baroque Collective will be led by Alison Bury, all under the musical direction of John Hancorn.

“East Sussex Bach Choir will then be making a return trip to Germany in April where we will perform St Matthew Passion again with Kantorei Hochrhein in Waldshut. This will be the choir’s second visit and will be strengthening the friendship between the two choirs.”

Linked to the performance in Lewes are four associated satellite events:

• Two concerts of the Bach Cello Suites over two nights, February 26 and 27, by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment principal cellist Sebastian Comberti, with an accompanying introduction to the first concert by Lord Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury, on Bach and the Passions.

• A talk on March 6 by the Reverend Richard Coles, cleric, broadcaster, writer and former Communard reflecting on Bach and the St Matthew Passion.

• On March 13 there will be a panel discussion on the challenges of performing the St Matthew Passion, with Sir John Tomlinson, who sings the role of Christus in the performance, John Hancorn, musical director of ESBC, and Alison Bury, director of The Baroque Collective and founder member of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. The discussion will be chaired by writer and broadcaster Richard Wigmore.

All four of these satellite events will take place in St Michael's Church, Lewes at 7pm. Tickets for all these events are available from eastsussexbachchoir.org.

“In addition, we are working closely with local primary and secondary schools to bring the music of Bach and especially that of the St Matthew Passion to their students. Our collaboration involves directly supporting groups in schools to learn more about Bach and the Passion. We will also welcome these groups and other students from local schools to join rehearsals to learn and appreciate how musicians and singers collaborate to produce a performance of a one of the greatest works in the classical repertoire. We hope that by sharing our expertise in, and love for, this wonderful music, young people may develop real enthusiasm for it and enrich their musical knowledge.”