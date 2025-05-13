Busy times for Eastbourne's Anderida Writers

Anderida Writers are promising a busy programme at their meeting in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, (Tuesday, May 13, starting at 7.30pm).

Spokesman Tony Flood said: “Authors John Silverton and Bob Harris are providing free books for members and guests, who can also sample perfume spray from fragrance distributor Samuel Gearing, who will be giving a talk about his work and his publishing experience.

“Samuel, the son of Anderida's Vice Chairman Nigel Gearing, will be able to give advice on creating content for social media and the writing process he experienced in collaborating with Kew botanists to write the book The Botanical Origin of Scent. This includes the importance of research and copy editing the manuscript.

“Samuel will bring with him a fragrance to represent three ingredients in the book and spray this for those who would like to try it. Samuel will also bring along signed copies of his book which can be purchased during the interval.

“After the break members and guests can read extracts from their work and have it critiqued by those present.

“In addition, at the start of the second half of the meeting, John Silverton will be offering free copies of books giving advice on creative writing. These include The Right to Write by Julian Cameron; Self Editing for Fiction Writers by Renni Browne and Dave King; and The Art of Fiction by John Gardner. A copy of each will be available on a 'first come, first served' basis.

“There will also be some free copies available of The Boxer's Story by broadcaster and journalist Bob Harris for those who did not receive it at the last Anderida meeting. This is not about boxing, but an emotive story of life and death featuring a survivor of the Holocaust.”

Robert Crouch has agreed to join Tony Flood as joint editor of the Anderida Website, which is maintained by Allistair Colley.