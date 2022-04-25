Butlin's: Bognor Regis hotel evacuated after fire

Fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester, East Preston and Littlehampton were called to the incident at 4.55am.

The premises was evacuated and the fire extinguished using hose reels, breathing apparatus, jets and a thermal imaging camera, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said.

Crews left the scene at around 7am. Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

The emergency services were called to a fire in Butlin's this morning. Image contributed by a reader

Fortunately, no one was harmed.

A spokesperson for Butlin's said: "The safety of our guests and team is always our top priority, and all guests were swiftly and safely evacuated to the nearby conference centre where they were looked after by our team. The fire was contained and extinguished, and no one was harmed.

"Guests returned to their rooms within two hours once the fire services deemed it safe to do so. We’re working closely with the emergency services as they carry out their investigation."

