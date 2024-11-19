Buxted residents oppose plans to build 60 new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warnings of flooding, overcrowded GP surgeries and danger from traffic are issues being raised by Buxted residents who oppose a scheme to build 60 new homes in the village.

Catesby Estates have lodged an application with Wealden District Council (WDC) to build on land north of Buxted Road, Coopers Green.

The application will be considered by the Buxted Parish Council's planning committee on Tuesday, November 26 at 7pm in Five Ashes Village Hall.

The application has angered many local people. Rosalind Moss posted on Facebook h ow this is an: 'application for 80 homes on one of the few remaining fields separating Buxted and Five Ash Down' and urges people to go along to the meeting and make their views known.

Responding directly to WDC Paul Lovatt Smith said: 'This is overdevelopment in an overcrowded district. It reduces food security ,increases environmental destruction and increases global warming byway of destroying farmland.'

Emily Ludgate explains her parents in their 70s who live in the village are already finding it difficult to get a doctor's appointment and asks what provision is being made for GP services in the area?

While Susan Wilmott says the area is often flooded and River Uck nearby floods the road in adverse weather making it impassable. She worries the White Hart pub nearby would also flood and she also comments on how the local GP practice is full to overflowing. 'There's also potential danger to children walking to and from Buxted school.'

Developers explain how they hope their scheme will help retain the rural appearance of the area and plan to use 'muted tones and white weatherboarding.' They plan to enhance the boundary vegetation and plan tree planting with far-reaching landscape views.