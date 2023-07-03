Cadence coffee opens up in Eastbourne's Helen Gardens on Wednesday July 5

Cadence are opening at The Helen Garden in Eastbourne on Wednesday July 5. The coffee afficionados will be managing the 18-hole putting course, pétanque (boules) and bowls whilst bringing their great-tasting coffee, grab and go food and fun outdoor spirit to this beautiful spot. It joins Cadence clubhouses at Beachy Head, Church Farm in Litlington and along the South Downs Way.

Cadence Helen Garden Open for Putting, Pétanque, Bowls, Great Coffee + Grab & Go Food

Located at the seafront’s western end with spectacular sea views, the little thatched pavilion will be open from 9am – 5pm daily (last equipment hire 4pm). From here, Cadence will be serving hot and cold drinks, snacks and ice creams and continuing the tradition of fun outdoor activities for all.

The 18-hole putting course is a great activity to enjoy with family and friends and takes around one hour to complete. There’s no need to book, just turn up, pay and play.:

PUTTING – club & ball hire

Adults £3 | Children £2.50 | Family £10

FOB members £1.50

PÉTANQUE – boules & jack hire

Adults £2.50 | Children £2 | Family £8

BOWLS – bowls hire

1 hr session £5 pp | 3 hr session £7.50 pp

(Family ticket covers 2 adults & 2 children or 1 adult & 3 children. Concessions available)

According to Cadence co-founder and director Matthew Jackson: “We’re excited to take over the reins from Eastbourne Borough Council and really looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones whilst creating a vibrant community space in the Garden. We are also passionate about being caring custodians of the facilities in The Helen Garden which are so enjoyed by residents and visitors to the town. Helen Garden will be a great addition to our clubhouse at Beachy Head and others along the South Downs Way.”

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said: “Cadence have established a fantastic following from their sites in Eastbourne and the national park, and we are delighted to see this extended to the idyllic setting of The Helen Garden – a key gateway site which connects our wonderful seafront to the South Downs. With their undoubted enthusiasm and expertise, we are sure the team will provide a warm welcome to all, supporting a thriving seafront space for tourism, leisure and the local community.”

About Cadence

Since launching in 2020, Cadence have established a network of clubhouses where they combine great coffee, great food and great people with the great outdoors. Their sites are dotted along the South Downs Way and include Beachy Head, Litlington, Upwaltham and Cocking Hill.

The Helen Garden

The Helen Garden is the most westerly park on Eastbourne seafront. Located on King Edward’s Parade, above Holywell, it’s a key arrival point for visitors exploring the National Park. First opening in 1935, the Garden is owned and maintained by Eastbourne Borough Council. Aside from the far-reaching panoramic views across the coast, there is a children’s playground, putting green, bowling club and pétanque (boules) court. It is also a popular venue for events including the Beachy Head Marathon and Eastbourne’s Soapbox Race. In addition to ample seating with spectacular views out to sea, there are public toilets and a water fountain in the Garden.

The Helen Garden can be reached via the no.3 and no. 3a buses, Eastbourne open-top sightseeing bus service and the City Sightseeing hop-on-hop-off bus service. There is also on-street parking available within the area.

The Helen Garden, King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne BN20 7XL