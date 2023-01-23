CAGNE delighted with warm welcome in Brighton climate alliance event

CAGNE was delighted to attend the South East Climate Alliance event in Brighton on Saturday January 21.

View of the SECA conference

It was very well attended with many interesting talks, especially from councillors about how communities can be heard over local issues such as the climate emergency and Gatwick Airport expansion plans to rebuild the emergency runway as a second runway.

“CAGNE does not seek to demonise the flyer and are not anti-aviation, but we are clear the consumer must be informed at time of booking a flight about the impact it will have on global heating,” said Sally Pavey, chair of CAGNE.

The CAGNE environmental campaign was well-received by those attending, who agreed that aviation advertisements and competitions that give away free overseas holidays should declare the emissions of the flights, so the consumer is informed of the damage that flying is having on the planet (sign petition https://chng.it/cPm6PHCrmD)

Many attendees signed up to #pledgetoflyless (the CAGNE environmental campaign) and all opposed Gatwick airport expansion ( and any other airport expansion) due to the impact it would have on the planet. New technology and fuels are very much still on the drawing board and at the prototype stage.

