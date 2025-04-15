Cake and Wine Club Choir in Heathfield goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singing in a choir is good for your health, physical, spiritual and mental, the experts say.

Singing in a choir is good for your health, physical, spiritual and mental, the experts say. But many of us who might like to sing are put off by the need to read music, strain for that top note and get used to being shouted at by the choirmaster.

One Heathfield woman strips away with all that in her drive to get everyone singing. Angela Brooks, 56 leads the Cake and Wine Club Choir based in Heathfield but well known for performances across East Sussex.

Mum of four Angela says: "Singing should be a form of escapism. You leave your troubles at the door and just sing. I aim to create a safe space where no-one feels uncomfortable. The choir is a very relaxed place, not highbrow at all, and we enjoy great fellowship. There is absolutely no pressure.

Angela Brooks

"I was horrified when one of my members said she used to be reduced to tears after having abuse screamed at her by a choirmaster. My group could not be further away from that."

Angela has been singing for more than 30 years and she's accompanied many of the top names in music such as Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Will Young. She moved to East Sussex 15 years ago and now lives in Hailsham Road.

Why Cake and Wine? "I want people to feel as happy as they do when they bite into a slice of delicious cake, or take a sip of wine! Singing should be fun, it should give you a good feeling. All our members agree that's exactly what it does do.

"All the singing is by ear. There is no need to read music. We are not stuffy - that's exactly the opposite of what we are. Members tell me they feel accomplished at the end of a session. If people want to sing the melody, I put them in the middle of the group. For those who want to sing in harmony, they are placed on either side."

The choir has gone from strength to strength, having sung regularly at primary schools (St Richard's, Maynards Green, Cross in Hand,.) Also on the agenda are performances at churches and chapels as well as town and village events like late night shopping evenings and Le Marche, Heathfield's famous French street market.

They have performed for members of Young at Heart, the group where pensioners are joined by junior school children weekly at Heathfield Park Cricket Club, since its inception eight years ago. Members of U3A and WI groups regularly clamour for a Cake and Wine performance. Their next performance will be at the beacon lighting at Cade Street to commemmorate the end of World War II on May 8 from 7.30pm.

Angela takes members further afield too, joining forces with other choirs to stage workshops and concerts across the county.

She's also a familiar face at White's Nursery and Coffee Shop in Five Ashes where she helps the team provide delicious coffees and lunches. How does she find time to cram all that into her life - on top of four children? "I just love what I do!"

If you'd like to know more then email her at: [email protected] or ring on: 07957 405343.

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195