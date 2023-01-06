Edit Account-Sign Out
Call 999 if you see this missing brother and sister from East Grinstead

Police said they are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing brother and sister from East Grinstead.

By Jacob Panons
4 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 7:22am

Officers are urging residents to check sheds, garages and outbuildings in the area for 14-year-old Florina and 12-year-old Ionut Mocanu.

A spokesperson said: “If you see them, please dial 999 quoting serial 0993 of 05/01.”

Florina and Ionut Mocanu. Picture from Sussex Police
Florina Mocanu. Picture from Sussex Police
Ionut Mocanu. Picture from Sussex Police