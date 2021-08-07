Call 999 if you see this missing man, 69, from Seaford
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from the Seaford area.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 11:52 am
Stephen John Stacey, 69, was last seen on Wednesday (August 4) and is believed to have travelled to the Brighton area where he has links to the Old Steine, police said.
A spokesman added: “Stephen is vulnerable, and is described as white, approximately 5’5”, medium build, with blond/grey hair in a short crew cut style.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1050 of 04/08.”