Call 999 if you see this missing man in Eastbourne

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers are ‘extremely concerned for the welfare’ of 30-year-old Callum Smith from Dorset.
Police believe he is in the Eastbourne town centre area, after he last contacted family yesterday (Wednesday, May 18).
Callum is described by police as white, 6’, and has light brown hair which is thinning on top. He has blue eyes and is of very slim build. He also has tattoos on both of his hands.
Anyone who sees Callum is urged to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 380 of 18/05.