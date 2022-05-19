Call 999 if you see this missing man in Eastbourne

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for a missing man who is thought to be in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 9:04 am
Missing Callum Smith. Photo from Sussex Police.
Missing Callum Smith. Photo from Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers are ‘extremely concerned for the welfare’ of 30-year-old Callum Smith from Dorset.

Police believe he is in the Eastbourne town centre area, after he last contacted family yesterday (Wednesday, May 18).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Callum is described by police as white, 6’, and has light brown hair which is thinning on top. He has blue eyes and is of very slim build. He also has tattoos on both of his hands.

Anyone who sees Callum is urged to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 380 of 18/05.

Read more:

Missing Hastings teenager could be in Eastbourne

Watch the moment arsonists torch building before running away laughing

Baseball bat attack on Eastbourne street

Callum SmithEastbourne PoliceSussex PolicePolice