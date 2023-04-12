Call 999 if you see this missing teenager from Horley who may be in Bognor Regis

Police are appealing for help to find a 19-year-old who has gone missing from Horley and could be in the Bognor Regis area.

Raphael, who is originally from Nottingham, was last seen at 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Raphael is described as a white man, 5ft 4” tall with short, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and green Nike Air Force trainers. Raphael is also believed to be wearing glasses with black rims and has gold and white headphones.

“We want to make sure Raphael is okay and we are doing everything we can to find him.”

Raphael, 19, from Nottingham. Picture from Surrey Police

Police have urged anyone who sees Raphael to not approach him but to call 999 immediately.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information that may help us find Raphael, please contact us quoting PR/45230039624.

