Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Call 999 if you see this missing teenager from Horley who may be in Bognor Regis

Police are appealing for help to find a 19-year-old who has gone missing from Horley and could be in the Bognor Regis area.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

Raphael, who is originally from Nottingham, was last seen at 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Raphael is described as a white man, 5ft 4” tall with short, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and green Nike Air Force trainers. Raphael is also believed to be wearing glasses with black rims and has gold and white headphones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to make sure Raphael is okay and we are doing everything we can to find him.”

Most Popular
Raphael, 19, from Nottingham. Picture from Surrey PoliceRaphael, 19, from Nottingham. Picture from Surrey Police
Raphael, 19, from Nottingham. Picture from Surrey Police

Police have urged anyone who sees Raphael to not approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information that may help us find Raphael, please contact us quoting PR/45230039624.

READ THIS:

Drivers on A259 spot road sign to Bognor Regis with a glaring misprint - Can you spot the error?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cineworld restructuring plan unveiled after fears for cinemas in Chichester, Crawley and Eastbourne

Major Chichester retailers closed and at risk of closure - Clinton's gone and fears for River Island

Related topics:PoliceNottinghamDriversCineworld