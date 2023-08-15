BREAKING
Call 999 if you see this missing teenager from Polegate

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

Police said they are searching for Jadea who has been reported missing from Polegate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Jadea, 15, is 5’4”, with frizzy shoulder-length hair worn straight. She was last seen wearing a yellow crop top, grey hoodie, black shorts and Nike trainers. She also had Pandora rings, three holes in her ears and a nose piercing.”

Jadea also has links to Manchester and may be travelling using the rail network, according to officers.

If you see her call 999 quoting serial 1259 of 14/08.

