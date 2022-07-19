Callouts continue for Selsey Lifeguards as temperatures soar

Selsey lifeguards have been called out to deal with numerous incidents as the temperatures have soared.

At 4.38pm on Monday, July 18, the Selsey Coastguards were called to reports of a missing three year old at West Wittering Beach last seen entering the water.

Hayling Lifeboats, and Sussex Police were also tasked to help in the search.

After searching the child was found safe and well and was reunited with their family.

Later, at 5.55pm the coatguard team were paged to reports of two paddle boarders and a kayaker drifting out to sea off Marine Beach in Selsey.

Selsey Inshore Lifeboat were also tasked in the rescue operation and spoke to the people in distress who were now making their way back to shore.

The three people were able to get back ashore on their own and once they made it back to the beach where safety advice was given.

The coastguard team were called out for a third and final time at 7.08pm where they were paged to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester to prepare the landing site for the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175.

Rescue 175 had responded to an incident with Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team where a swimmer had been pulled from the water and CPR was in progress.

The person in distress was taken to hospital by ambulance in the end and the team were able to stand down and return to station.

The coastguard reported that the swimmer was conscious but exhausted and had swallowed a lot of sea water.

He was then taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester by Rescue 175; where we then met the Helicopter and manned the landing site for them and he was then transferred to the hospital.

If you are in an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.