Calls to review safety of Plumpton road after van overturns

A Plumpton resident has raised concerns over the safety of a road after witnessing the aftermath of a collision.
Oliver St.John, 59, a surveyor, said he was driving to Lewes on Tuesday morning (February 19), and saw a van had ‘fallen off’ the B2116 in Plumpton.
He said: “Another vehicle has fallen off the B2116 in Plumpton. It keeps happening because the road is subsiding and there is no barrier.
“I went past it at 7.45am – an ambulance was there, and police were just coming.
“Highways has known about this issue for some years – I am disappointed that Highways hasn’t sorted it out before yet another accident happens.”
Police confirmed officers attended the collision on Tuesday. They said the driver suffered minor injuries.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we attended the scene of a road traffuc collision on the B2116 in which a van reportedly overturned. We were called at approximately 7.25am.
“One patient, with injuries including a leg injury, was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”
East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.
READ MORE: Witness appeal after rail replacement bus hits tree in Balcombe
Crews tackle fire at Burgess Hill property
Witnesses asked to come forward after serious collision at Ansty