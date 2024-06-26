Campaign group says they ‘must believe they are winning’ against London Gatwick's runway plans as deadline approaches

No New Runway

A campaign group says they ‘must believe they are winning’ against London Gatwick airport’s proposed Northern Runway plans as Deadline 6 hits today.

In Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions’ (CAGNE) latest statement, they said: “With a budget reaching £60,000 – chicken feed for an international corporation like Gatwick Airport – CAGNE, the umbrella community and environment group must believe they are winning as Deadline 6 approaches today.

“When Gatwick Airport launched its master plan for a 3-runway airport in 2018, CAGNE was quick to oppose such development, as they had in 2014 when it was Gatwick vs. Heathrow for a new runway.”

Sally Pavey, Chair of CAGNE, said: “When you are up against such a multimillion-pound organisation, with their string of highly-paid experts and legal team, we had to look to those who sympathise with our community and environmental predicament”.

“We put out a call to residents of Sussex, Surrey and Kent to support us in putting together a team of legal and qualified experts in climate change and planning, to oppose what we saw as a new runway by the backdoor and not complying with policy. What Gatwick specified was misleading residents into thinking that this second runway already existed, when in fact Gatwick has only ever had one runway that it can use at any one time. In fact, it boasted about being the busiest single runway in the world.”

Leigh Day Solicitors stepped up to assist. From then on, CAGNE set about raising funds, hoping that residents would support them in forming a team of qualified experts that could match ‘Gatwick’s jargon-filled submissions and meet them on a level footing, to convince the planning inspectorates that the new runway was not sustainable’.

They said: “Time and time again, we have seen Gatwick’s management team seek to dismiss our findings as we are not qualified noise experts, using consultations with residents as a tick-box exercise. They attempted to belittle our concerns as nothing more than nimby-ism. It was imperative that we work with an organisation that could challenge Gatwick’s submissions of presenting “average” aviation noise, when nobody hears aircraft noise as averaged over time.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick is a vital piece of national infrastructure and if approved, our growth plans will deliver significant benefits including £1 billion to the region’s economy every year, around 14,000 new jobs and vital new global connections for our passengers, businesses and the wider UK economy.

“Our Northern Runway plans have been in the public domain since 2018 and have been through various stages of formal public consultation. Our plans are also being rigorously and thoroughly scrutinised and examined, in public, by a panel of independent Planning Inspectors. While our Northern Runway exists today, our future environmental commitments involve a range of measures including a legally binding requirement to ensure noise levels are controlled and provision for an on-airport Wastewater Treatment Works should this be required.”

CAGNE added in their statement: “This week, we see that Gatwick Airport must revise their noise envelopes at Deadline 6 of the planning process (Development Consent Order).

“We hope this might be good news for residents, who already suffer arrival and departure noise both day and night. The fact that Gatwick have been forced to review this must be a reflection of the challenge our noise expert has submitted.”

Regarding an on-airport Wastewater Treatment Works, CAGNE said: “It is now down to us to ensure that this is a mandatory part of the planning for Gatwick’s new runway, as Thames Water can’t cope with the extra sewerage from what is the equivalent of a small settlement, let alone today’s volume.”

The end of the process is now in sight, with closing statements on August 12. Until then, CAGNE said they continue to question and challenge Gatwick Airport management to tell the truth about the ramifications of the new runway in terms of aviation noise increases, congestion through lack of surface transport and funding, two high court rulings in favour of the planet when it comes to carbon budgets and burning fossil fuel, and decline in air quality.

CAGNE added it has faced increases in the original budget and said: “We see this as a positive as, for every knock-back from Gatwick, we have been able to submit more evidence against a new runway.”