Campaigners try to stop 1,700 new home development in Little Horsted

Environmental group SABRE hopes local people will join its campaign to prevent the development of more than 1,700 new homes on land at Owlsbury Farm, Little Horsted.

The site is on the western side of the A22 with current access from the A26 from Uckfield to Lewes. A public exhibition will be held at Uckfield Civic Centre on February 28 from 3-8pm and March 1 from10am-1pm.

SABRE says land traders of the Owlsbury Farm Development, Fairfax, are now moving their proposal (first considered in 2023) forward. But campaigners cite lack of infrastructure, remote location and conflict with national planning policy.

Fairfax states some new homes will be affordable and the scheme will be served by a local centre with amenities, l such as shops, community space, mobility hub and shared working areas. It would also offer later living accommodation, cycle and pedestrian connectivity and a primary school with early years provision as well as community allotments. A company spokesman says: "We would like to share our ideas and hear the views of the local community and interest groups."-

Owlsbury Farm. Little Horsted

SABRE encourages everyone to attend and write their opinion in Fairfax's consultation book. They go on to say: "It came to light in2023 that an ill-considered proposal was in preparation to try and extend Uckfield to the other side of the A22. It was listed as a ‘reserved’ site on the Regulation 18 draft Local Plan in 2024. This would be in addition to the already one-third built 750 home Ridgewood development. An emerging planning application now proposes 1,700 homes in addition. These would be built at Owlsbury Farm, Little Horsted on a site of 370 acres.

"The development would be in an unsustainable location and cause unacceptable loss of carbon-storing agricultural land that has never been previously developed outside any development boundary. The proposal would create substantial harm to the character and environment of this part of the Low Weald Landscape Area.

"The site should not be allocated on the Local Plan because it is remote and disconnected from Uckfield with its centre some two kilometers from the railway station and even further from main town facilities and services. The site is huge and extends into open countryside. It is not determined by good Town Planning according to need. The Ridgewood development opposite this site and other sites already have permission to build hundreds of houses. We need more homes but Owlsbury Farm is not the answer.

"The road network cannot take this level of increase in traffic. There are already problems with water and sewage for housing in Wealden that have not been resolved, especially in areas close to the rivers such as the River Uck. And proposed developments are seen as conflicting with national policy, local sustainability goals, and the principles of prudent land use.

"They would also have adverse impacts on natural habitats, ancient woodland and biodiversity. The site contains pockets of Ancient Woodland and priority habitat deciduous woodland. It would also affect sensitive water courses (River Uck) leading to the River Ouse, ghylls and irreplaceable habitats. It would damage biodiversity including protected and other fauna.

