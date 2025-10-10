Campus politics in a pressure-cooker environment - on the Chichester stage

Director Roy Alexander Weise is masterminding our descent into the volatile quicksand of campus politics in the dying months of Obama’s presidency in Jamie Bogyo’s new play Safe Space, the final Minerva production (Oct 11-Nov 8) of the 2025 Chichester Festival Theatre season.

In the piece, the winds of change are blowing through the elite ivy-league halls of one of America’s most prestigious universities. For students Isaiah, Connor, Annabelle, Omar and Stacy, on the precipice of starting their adult lives, life is no longer about getting through a political science lecture with a hangover and auditioning for the school acapella group. Confronting the injustices of the past is top of the agenda – starting with the fact that the college is named after a notorious defender of slavery.

And in this pressure cooker environment, everyone has to pick a side.

Roy said: “I got an availability check from my agent. They said the CFT wanted to talk to me about a project and I am just raving and excited to be doing it. I had never been to Chichester before and I had never seen any shows there but I had seen lot of work that Chichester had made. I remember seeing Caroline, Or Change and that went to Broadway. Can you imagine a small quaint beautiful town that has a producing theatre that has that kind of reach!

“I didn't know this play but it's a new play and I'm always really excited about doing new plays, really passionate about new work. I have done lots of classics but my heart is really in new plays and I’m just really excited about this. I also follow (CFT artistic director) Justin Audibert’s career as both a director and as an artistic leader, and I’m just so pleased to work with him.

“I had a read of the script. I saw Jamie’s name but I didn’t know who Jamie was. And he was from the world of musical theatre and there can be a bit of snobbery from straight theatre towards musical theatre but I was really excited that this guy wanted to write a play about how we engage with identity politics and with some of the conversations we had around that.

“When I say identity politics I mean when I was growing up, especially as a young black man, I understood that it was always going to be my challenge to navigate the way that people saw me and treated me because of my race. Identity politics is the way that people relate to those identity markers and how they relate to other people and how people are treated because of their identity.

“I realised that identity politics for me is the way that all of society is being encouraged to take responsibility for the inequalities of our ancestors and what they went through and existed through. And that’s the brilliance of this play. It is talking about how people engage with that while trying to figure out who they are. It’s the story of young people but it can relate to anybody and to everybody.

“There is part of me that feels that we are always learning about ourselves and our relationship with new experiences. The idea that you are fixed as people after a certain point in your life seems to me a bit of a myth. I think we now know better. It is the idea of being an individual in a society which is actually constantly evolving. So it is exciting to offer people a play which is about people finding themselves and about people finding themselves in each other. Ultimately it’s a story about how we are with people that we don’t agree with and how we are with people that we do agree with.”