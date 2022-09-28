Can you help? 42-year-old woman reported missing from Portslade
Brighton & Hove Police have said they are looking for a missing woman from Portslade.
At 5.12pm on Wednesday, September 28, they tweeted: “Have you seen Victoria, reported missing from Portslade?
“Vicky, 42, likes to visit the shops in Boundary Road. She is white with straight long dark hair. Last seen wearing a green and white jumper and black trousers.”
Brighton Police urged anyone who has seen her to call 101, quoting reference 527 of 23/09.
Most Popular
Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news.