Can you help? 42-year-old woman reported missing from Portslade

Brighton & Hove Police have said they are looking for a missing woman from Portslade.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:21 pm

At 5.12pm on Wednesday, September 28, they tweeted: “Have you seen Victoria, reported missing from Portslade?

“Vicky, 42, likes to visit the shops in Boundary Road. She is white with straight long dark hair. Last seen wearing a green and white jumper and black trousers.”

Brighton Police urged anyone who has seen her to call 101, quoting reference 527 of 23/09.

Brighton Police said Vicky, 42, likes to visit the shops in Boundary Road

