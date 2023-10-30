Can you help find the oldest trees in Sussex?

A new project to restore and protect ancient woodlands across the Low Weald and Downs is looking for volunteers to help locate all the area’s ancient trees.

The Lost Woods project, supported by a £2m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is looking for volunteers and community groups across Sussex to join a team who will receive training in identifying ancient trees and making records of their condition.

They are also appealing to the public to send in sightings of old trees within the project area, including those in their own gardens.

The project covers 314 square kilometres, spanning from Lewes in the east to Storrington in the west, and volunteers will be asked to survey 1 sq km patches at a time in the search for ancient or veteran trees.

An ancient tree recorder volunteer measures a tree to establish its age

Ancient woodlands are the richest and most complex terrestrial habitats in the UK, and are home to more threatened species than any other. Despite this, ancient trees have little legal protection.

Lost Woods project manager, Sarah Williams, said: “Across Sussex and the UK as a whole, we don’t know where all our ancient trees are and so we can’t protect those facing threats from development. The majority of ancient trees don’t have any legal protection, even though they’re really important living habitats and they’re often beloved local landmarks.

“We really need to find our ancient trees and we’d love communities in Sussex to get involved in this giant citizen science project; either as a trained volunteer to go out and make records of our oldest trees, or by telling us about an ancient tree they’ve spotted. We’re really excited to see what trees are discovered.”

Using the ancient tree locations, the Lost Woods team will identify land that can be planted with new trees or left to naturally regenerate so that some of Sussex’s ancient woodlands can be reconnected. This will create new nature corridors and strengthen habitats. The project team will also work with landowners on plans to restore ancient trees.

Volunteers for the Lost Woods project measure an ancient tree

Bob Epsom, Woodland Trust outreach adviser for Lost Woods project, said: “Ancient trees are incredible habitats, a single ancient oak tree can be home to over 2,000 species of wildlife, plants and fungi. We hope people will join us as volunteers to find these irreplaceable trees that have been a part of our communities in Sussex for centuries.”

All records will be added to the national Ancient and Veteran Tree Inventory, which is available to the public, planners, developers, and ecologists to help identify where our most important trees are located.

To sign up as a volunteer to map ancient trees, or tell the team about an ancient tree in your garden or on land you own, visit www.lostwoods.org.uk.

The five-year project, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, will support disadvantaged community groups in Sussex to access and enjoy woodlands, restore ancient woodlands across the project area, and offer subsidised training courses in woodland management and green woodworking skills. There are many opportunities to get involved or volunteer in the project’s programmes.

Top tips on how to spot an ancient tree

Old trees can be identified if they have some or all these features:

A wide trunk and a smaller canopy compared to trees of the same species

A hollowing trunk

Rougher or more creviced bark

Stag-headedness (dead antler-like branches extending beyond the canopy)