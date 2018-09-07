Can you identify man suspected of indecent acts in Wealden wood?

Police are hoping this efit image may help to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with indecent behaviour in Hargate Forest, near Eridge.

The woodland lies on the Sussex-Kent border south of Broadwater Down, Tunbridge Wells.

Enquiries by officers from both Kent and Sussex police have been ongoing since late May. Several incidents believed to have involved the same man have meanwhile been reported.

In one, the suspect was seen running through the woods while naked from the waist down. In another he committed an indecent act in front of a woman walking a dog.

The man is said to be white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 11ins tall, aged 20-40, of slim build and with fair or light brown wavy hair. One witness described him as having tattoos on his arms.

Extra patrols have been deployed to provide reassurance to forest users.

Anyone who has has seen the man or has any information about him is asked to contact Sussex Police online or ring 101, quoting serial 1213 of 08/07.