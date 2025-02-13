Capturing both Jekyll and Hyde on the Chichester stage

Ryan Moss is both Jekyll and Hyde as CAOS Musical Productions bring Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical to the stage at Westbourne House, just outside Chichester, from February 19-22.

“But I've not approached them as separate people,” Ryan stresses. “I know lots of portrayals would show Hyde as animalistic and just completely over the top but I thought it was more important that he should remain believable. With Hyde especially I have really tried to make him a little bit more suave and a little bit more debonair. You have got to be able to believe that this prostitute falls in love with him and you can't if you just see him as this animalistic beast.

“And I know I haven't got a very scary looking face or a very scary demeanour so it is great to have that juxtaposition. I am making Jekyll a lot more of a tortured genius. When we auditioned I didn't think I had a chance of getting the role. I am an actor first and a singer second though I do love doing both. But James (Etheridge), our director, said that he found at the audition that I brought something different to Hyde. I don't see him as being so animalistic. I see him as more predatory, more shoulders back, more in charge, more confident

“Jekyll himself is a little bit more skittish in his movements. He is almost hunched a lot of the time and trying to make himself small. Hyde has his shoulders back, back straight and puffed-out chest. He is much more ‘I am owning this room!’ but as we follow the play his animal side starts to come out more. There is a scene where Jekyll can feel that Hyde is taking over and for the first time he feels that they are the same person blended together.”

Tickets are available on https://www.caosmusicalproductions.co.uk/

“It is a piece all about morality and how everything has its place, that there is good and evil in everything. It is just that Jekyll takes his good to the extreme. You have to bear in mind that what he is trying to do is rescue his father who is in a mental asylum and he is plagued by that vision. He wants to do good for his father but he takes trying to do good too far – and then Hyde takes it too far the other way. But you have to remember that in the beginning the people that Hyde is killing are the ones that have just said no to Jekyll, the ones that have said ‘No, you can't do research like this. You can't have human subjects for your experiments.’

“I also find it fascinating that Hyde remembers everything about Jekyll but Jekyll remembers nothing about Hyde or just the very minimum and I think it's because it is Hyde that is the more powerful of the two. As I say, it's a wonderful juxtaposition.

“And it is the hardest sing that I've ever done, and it's the most I've had to do for a long time. I'm doing my best to look after my voice as much as possible because you've got different singing voices as well. Hyde is a lot more gravelly and a lot more at the back of the throat whereas Jekyll's voice is a higher pitch.”