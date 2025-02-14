Capturing the capricious Bathsheba Everdene on stage
Dates on tour include Thursday and Friday, February 27-28 at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth (023 9264 900); Thursday, March 20 at Hanger Farm, Totton (023 8066 7683); and Sunday, March 23 at The Capitol, Horsham (01403 750220).
“I auditioned for them in September or October,” Abi says. “I immediately thought that I wanted to be part of it. It's such a dream part. Bathsheba Everdene is just such an interesting character. There are so many layers to her and it's such a great journey that she goes on in the two and a half hours or so. I think she starts off pretty innocent but she is very aware of her influence on some of the men around her and I think she enjoys it but then she gets into the situation of marrying the wrong person and I think all these things change and shape her. She goes through so many massive events in such a short time.
“To be honest I didn't think I would ever get the chance to play her. But I was an avid reader growing up and you read these novels where you think it would just be incredible to get a chance to bring the character to life yourself. I was actually on honeymoon when I saw the breakdown for this. That's what actors do! We can't help ourselves! And I just knew I had to put a good email together and try to get the part.”
Abi studied musical theatre at drama school for three years but also plays the piano and the flute “and I think that will help with this production.
“After drama school I toured with Crazy For You for a year but then after that I fell more into film for the last five or six years. The first film that I did was such a highlight because it was just such a different experience. I knew I wanted to do musical theatre but then ended up going into really different world and hoping that I could shape shift into it. It was a horror film called The Candy Witch. We filmed on location near Windsor in a huge old house. It was about an investigator looking into paranormal activity and I played his girlfriend who believes in him and supports him all the way through. It was a wonderful group of people. We spent a lot of time in each other's pockets over a two-week period. And it was just really atmospheric because we did a lot of night shoots towards the end of the summer when there was still a little bit of warmth but it still felt eerie.”
Then Abi did a play again last summer in response to a last-minute Facebook post after an actor had dropped out: “They were saying they needed someone tomorrow who is mid 20s and blonde and I thought I could do that. I sent a message. It was just a walk-on walk-off role but then one of the people in the cast was ill so I got to go on for them as well. It was fun and I think it just made me realise how much I love theatre and that I hadn’t done it for so long.”