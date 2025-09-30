Capturing the essence of the late great Tina Turner on stage

Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi will be embodying the late great Tina Turner in The Tina Turner Musical as it heads to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre (October 7-18).

It’s a monumental role to take on – and not surprisingly, given the scale, one she shares with another performer on tour.

Elle said: “When I started rehearsing for the character there was a lot of watching of content, watching archives and listening to live recordings but also it is about just trying not to fall into mimicking. You've got to remember that you are yourself and it really would be a bit weird just to try to copy every single aspect of her. That would not be right. What is important is to get a feel for her but also being an actor you are wanting to use your own voice and perhaps also a little bit of your own experience. But you have to be her in the key moments which are the key songs and the key events in her life. You've also got to have her voice and you've got to have her growl. We've got a Tina toolbox. You have to know how she moves. You have to know how she would extend a note, this note but not that note. You have to know how she would sing this word but not that word but as I say it's also about the moving. You've also got to have the moves, the signature moves. She was very distinctive.

“She is an icon. She is a reference for rock'n'roll and for music and for the music industry and for all black female artists across several generations. She inspired Beyoncé! She was the queen. She was a goddess of music and she carries that legacy and she still inspires women to advocate for themselves and not to listen to what society is saying that they should do but to listen to their own gut feeling. She ran away from domestic abuse and she saved her children and she rescued herself. She chose to rebrand herself and launch her solo career when she was in her 40s.

“She had faith. She had faith in herself and she had her Buddhist faith. She came from such a poor and difficult household and upbringing but when you know you've got nothing, you've got nothing to lose and you've got everything to win. When you're rock bottom you can just pull yourself up and try to grasp every single thing that you can in life, and she did and she eventually reached the top. She achieved it and became a superstar. But the really important thing was that she had faith.

“We are sharing the role. We have to it because is so big and so long. The show is a concert in itself. It is so huge not just physically but also emotionally. You're on the stage from the start to the finish. There's no peepee break! You don't get to go to the loo and you don't get to have a laugh backstage with your friends.

“When the curtain comes down you certainly feel exhilarated but then when you get to the dressing room you feel drained. You have to train yourself not to give absolutely everything but it's so hard not to give absolutely everything every night because that is what everyone is wanting. They are wanting to see Tina and there is so much to share with the audience every night. At the end there is a lot of sound and then you go to the dressing room and there is silence. It is draining. You just have to compose yourself and get back to being yourself. You have your own routines. I do a little bit of yoga and I cool down and I have a moment where I go back to the show and I think what went wrong and what went right and how I can improve it but you've got to remember to get back to yourself.”