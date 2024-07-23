At about 6pm AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/route said the B2139 was closed after an incident near Houghton, which was first reported at 4.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2139 Eastbound between A29 (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout) and Houghton Lane. Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest one of the vehicles is on fire.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed at 6.45pm: “West Sussex Fire & Rescue received a call at 5.15pm to a road traffic collision involving a van and a car on the B2139 at Houghton, near Arundel. Three fire engines are in attendance and a vehicle fire has been extinguished. Paramedics from the South East Coast ambulance service are in attendance.”

WSFRS added at 7.20pm: “The B2139 at Houghton, near Arundel is closed and is expected to remain closed for the time being. Please avoid the area.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday morning (July 23): “Police were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a van on B2139, Houghton at 5.21pm on Monday. The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 56-year-old man, who was the driver of the van, suffered minor injuries. The road remains closed for repairs.”

UPDATE: At 1.40pm on Tuesday, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The B2139 Turnpike Road, Amberley, is now reopened following a serious traffic incident which resulted in a diesel spillage and a vehicle fire that severely damaged the carriageway on Monday afternoon. We would like to thank road users for their patience while our highways teams repaired the road.”

1 . Houghton AA Traffic News said reports suggest that a vehicle is on fire after a crash near HoughtonPhoto: Eddie Mitchell