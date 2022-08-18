Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to a ‘small vehicle fire’, on George V Avenue, shortly after 2pm on Monday (August 15).

According to an eye-witness, the car suddenly ‘burst into flames’ and firefighters were on scene within minutes.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

The fire was of accidental ignition and there were no injuries reported, the fire service confirmed. Photo: Charlie Hebenton

"Upon arrival crews found one car well-alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work, extinguishing the fire using two hose reels.

"The fire was of accidental ignition and there were no injuries reported."

