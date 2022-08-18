Car 'burst into flames' in West Worthing
A car ‘burst into flames’ on a road in West Worthing.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to a ‘small vehicle fire’, on George V Avenue, shortly after 2pm on Monday (August 15).
According to an eye-witness, the car suddenly ‘burst into flames’ and firefighters were on scene within minutes.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
Most Popular
"Upon arrival crews found one car well-alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work, extinguishing the fire using two hose reels.
"The fire was of accidental ignition and there were no injuries reported."
Have you read?: Serious A29 incident: Driver fighting for life in hospital after collision near Arundel
Worthing cemetery fire: Council will do 'all we can to restore the graves' after blaze 'spread to the size of almost two football pitches’
Bike stolen from Worthing dad who lost both sons in Grand Canyon crash - 'This was the last bike my grown-up children rode'