Car bursts into flames on A24 near Horsham

Police and firefighters attended the fire near the Robin Hood roundabout.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 2.24pm we were called to a vehicle fire at the Horsham Northern Bypass.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Billingshurst to respond to the incident.

A car burst into flames on the A24 near Horsham. Photo: Hannah Miller

"Upon arrival crews were met with one car that was well alight, and officers from Sussex Police were requested to assist with traffic management.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to extinguish the fire using hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.

"There were no casualties, and crews left the scene at around 3.05pm.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."