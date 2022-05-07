Car collides with man in Crawley

Traffic sources reported a crash on the A2220 Horsham Road, near Springfield Road.

It was later confirmed that a car had collided with a pedestrian in Horsham Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was treated at the scene for leg injuries.

Police stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene and police are now looking for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Horsham Road, Crawley, about 12.22pm on Saturday 7 May.

"Officers attended the scene and a man was treated by the ambulance service for leg injuries.