Car collides with man in Crawley

Emergency services have been called to deal with an ongoing incident in Crawley town centre today (Saturday, May 7).

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:15 pm
Traffic sources reported a crash on the A2220 Horsham Road, near Springfield Road.

It was later confirmed that a car had collided with a pedestrian in Horsham Road.

The man was treated at the scene for leg injuries.

Police stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene and police are now looking for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Horsham Road, Crawley, about 12.22pm on Saturday 7 May.

"Officers attended the scene and a man was treated by the ambulance service for leg injuries.

"Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 605 of 07/05."

