Car collides with sign after leaving country road

The snowy conditions saw a Nissan Almera leave the road in Newick Lane, Heathfield, this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

It collided with a bush and a ‘Give Way’ street sign. No-one is believed to have been injured in the accident.

Sussex Police reported shortly after 8am that there had been some 20 damage-only collisions across the county since midnight.

Elsewhere, the Lewes and Maresfield waste recycling centres were forced to close today due to worsening conditions.

The adverse weather has also meant the closure of Mayfield Library, and the Mobile Library service is not running.