The emergency services responded to a collision outside Chichester on Sunday afternoon (January 14).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called to a road traffic collision on B2145 Selsey Road, Sidlesham just after 3pm.

“Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Selsey to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that one car had collided with a tree.

“Crews carried out an extrication and two people were left in the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service."

Sussex Police confirmed that one person ‘suffered serious injuries’ and was ‘taken to hospital for treatment’.

A spokesperson added: “A second person was also taken to hospital to be checked over. The road was closed temporarily to allow the vehicle to be recovered.”

An AA traffic notice, whilst the incident was ongoing, read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways near Keynor Lane.”