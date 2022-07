East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2:28pm to attend the car park on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, following reports of a car fire.

Crews from Newhaven attended and the car fire was out on arrival – but there was a small area around the car that had caught fire and firefighters extinguished this.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and crews left the scene at 3:16pm.

Fire engines were spotted on Beachy Head Road this afternoon (Sunday, July 10)