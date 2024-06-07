Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pharmacy in West Sussex is unable to safely open after a car collided with the building.

Kamsons Pharmacy issued a statement about the incident on Thursday afternoon (June 6).

"Due to a car crashing into our pharmacy, our Fitzalan (Littlehampton) pharmacy is not safe to enter,” the social media post read.

"From Monday, the pharmacy will be temporarily relocated to 86 High Street, Littlehampton BN17 5DX.“The pharmacy's temporary location is next door to an existing Kamsons Pharmacy.

"Patient's who are nominated to our Fitzalan branch, should look out for signage to ensure they are visiting the correct pharmacy.”