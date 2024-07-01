Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision in a West Sussex village on Sunday (June 30).

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and two motorcycles at the junction of Stane Street and Lordings Road in Adversane, Billingshurst at around 11.10am.

"The rider of one motorcycle was assessed by paramedics and treated for minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...