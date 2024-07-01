Car in collision with two motorcycles in West Sussex village
The emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision in a West Sussex village on Sunday (June 30).
Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and two motorcycles at the junction of Stane Street and Lordings Road in Adversane, Billingshurst at around 11.10am.
"The rider of one motorcycle was assessed by paramedics and treated for minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
"Recovery was arranged and the road was cleared at around 2pm.”
