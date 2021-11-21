According to traffic reports, Wartling Road was closed for more than an hour after the collision, north of the Pevensey services roundabout.

Recovery work has taken place and the road has since reopened.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Wartling Road was closed to allow recovery work to take place. Photo: Dan Jessup

Cows watch on as the vehicle is recovered from the ditch. Photo: Dan Jessup