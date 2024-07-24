Car rolls over in crash on Eastbourne road

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
Police stock image. Photo: National WorldPolice stock image. Photo: National World
A man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, July 23).

Police were called to Beachy Head Road following reports of a car ‘which had rolled’, shortly before 7pm.

A man suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, police confirmed.

The road was closed temporarily while emergency services worked.

The road has now reopened.

