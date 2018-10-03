Car surfaces after being ‘buried’ in garage since 1973

A 1946 Standard 14 stored in a garage for nearly 45 years is for sale, and shows an advertised ‘performance’ you’d never see on another car!

Still in the window is a flyer advertising Ditchling Players’ performance of HB Priestley’s ‘I Have Been Here Before,’ which took place in late 1973. There’s also a 1974 tax disc.

The car was acquired via a friend by Sussex-based Standard enthusiast Iain Hendry after its incarceration in a garage in Hove, near Brighton.

‘This car has survived well but I just have too many projects,’ said Iain. “There’s some rust, though it isn’t too bad, but I haven’t had the car running.’

The Standard comes with a green logbook and a 1970 report on the car from dealership Moores of Brighton when the last owner bought it in 1970. It’s believed he intended to restore the Standard, which comes with spares including an engine and gearbox. Offers around £2,950 are invited for the car.

Meanwhile Ditchling Players member Nan Crofton was among the 1973 performers. “What a surprise,” she said. “We would love to know if the owner of the car was a member of the Players. I remember the play involved time travel and déjà-vu, but that’s about it. It’s a very long time ago!”

Anyone interested in the Standard should contact Iain on 07768 271671. or info@hendryexhibitions.co.uk