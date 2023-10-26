Cards For Good Causes pop-ups return to Lewes

The season for giving is almost upon us, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact UK households, making meaningful purchases is a must this Christmas. That’s why Cards For Good Causes are delighted to announce that their pop-up shop will return to Lewes in just a few short weeks, for all your festive needs!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity is delighted to be opening the doors of its shop located at Lewes House, 32 High Street from mid-October. With beautiful greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts galore, a visit to Lewes Cards For Good Causes shop is guaranteed to have local residents, visitors and tourists singing carols, decking the halls and spreading festive cheer!

And, it doesn’t stop there! Shoppers can stock up on stunning gift wrap and decorations, stationery and homeware too, all whilst raising much needed vital funds for the charity of their choice. The full selection is also available to purchase online, with same day dispatch and free shipping on orders over £40: https://www.cardsforcharity.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation, Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, raising over £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone. Charities that will be supported by the money raised this year include a new addition of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as well as Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, Perennial, NSPCC, Epilepsy Action, Barnardo's and many more local and national charities.

Reindeer Decorations

Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes says: “We can’t wait to open our doors again this year, all thanks to the support of the Lewes community! If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all whilst supporting the charities of your choice. We hope to welcome you to our shop very soon!”