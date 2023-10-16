Care at home recruitment event launches In Selsey

At-home care company Vitale announces it is taking part in a care at home recruitment event in partnership with Selsey Community Forum. The event, developed by Selsey Community Forum, working with the Department of Work and Pensions and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network South East, brings together five local at-home care companies, each looking for new recruits.

The event, developed by Selsey Community Forum, working with the Department of Work and Pensions and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network South East, brings together five local at-home care companies, each looking for new recruits.

Residents of Selsey, Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding villages are invited to come along to the event. They'll get the chance to meet representatives from the five at-home care companies and discuss career opportunities. The event aims to encourage people new to care to consider it as a career option. It is also for those with care experience to talk to local employers to find the right new role for them.

Managing Director of Vitale Daniel Ayton commented, "We're excited to be working with the Selsey Community Forum on this dedicated recruitment event for at-home care. A career in care is very rewarding. The key skills needed are kindness, compassion, and the ability to work under pressure. We need team players and people who want the chance to make a difference in the lives of local people. We'd encourage anyone looking for a role that makes a difference in the lives of local people to come along."

The Care At Home Recruitment Event takes place on 8th November from 12pm - 4pm at The Bubble Tea Bar, High Street, Selsey.