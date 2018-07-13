Care home needs to improve, says CQC report

Nightingales Residential Care Home in Newick has been told it ‘Requires Improvement’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It fell short in four of the five key categories – rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership.

However, the Western Road venue was rated ‘Good’ when it came to caring.

The unannounced inspection took place on April 11 and 12.

In its report the CQC said the service was not always safe at Nightingales. Safeguarding, accidents and incidents were not always recognised and responded to appropriately; and medicines were not always managed safely.

However, there were sufficient staff available to meet people’s needs.

The service was not always effective, said the report. Health conditions were not always recognised and monitored for people living at the home; and staff did not always have the right training and skills to support people’s needs.

But people had regular access to healthcare and other professionals.

The CQC said the service was not always responsive. Activities were not tailored to people’s interests or past experiences and not offered to all people living at the service; people’s care plans had not always been updated when their needs changed.

However, people and their relatives were involved in their care planning, while concerns and complaints were monitored and complaints acted upon in a timely manner.

The service was not always well-led, the report said. The leadership was not clear and robust in the absence of the registered manager; systems of audit and quality assurance did not always identify areas that required improvement; records did not always reflect what the CQC was told about people or things that had happened.

But the service was caring and rated ‘Good’ in that category. People said they enjoyed time with the staff; staff knew people well and had good relationships with them; and visitors were made welcome at the service.

Nightingales is registered to provide accommodation for people who require nursing or personal care, for a maximum of 22 people. At the time of the inspection 14 people were living at the care home.