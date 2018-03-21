Care worker sentenced for sex offence at residential home

A care worker has been sentenced for a sex offence at an adult care home in Brighton.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 16), Jezreel Garcia, 25, of Friars Avenue, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to engaging whilst a care worker in sexual activity in the presence of mentally disordered person.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, and will be a registered sex offender for seven years.

Garcia was a care worker at an adult care home, Swanborough House, in Swanborough Drive, Brighton, when he committed the offence on June 12 2016.

The prosecution followed an investigation by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Constable Sophie Tullett said; “Garcia was entrusted with the care of a very vulnerable woman. He abused that trust by acting indecently in the presence of the woman while she was alone in her room. Fortunately another member of staff came in, saw what was happening, and immediately reported it to management.

“We have had full co-operation from the home throughout this investigation and we encourage staff in all occupations which look after vulnerable people to report safeguarding concerns to their management, or if necessary to us direct.”