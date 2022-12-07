Caremark announce exciting, long-term charity partnership with Canine Partners to further enable independence and a greater quality of life to people with disabilities.

Home care provider, Caremark Limited is extremely pleased to announce its partnership with charity Canine Partners as a platinum sponsor.

L-R David Watson, Corporate Relationship Manager at Canine Partners, David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark Limited.

This corporate sponsorship agreement is a first of its kind in the home care sector in that the charity’s objectives are the same as the sponsor – helping people to remain at home with independence and a greater quality of life.

Caremark’s ethos is to enable people to live safe, happy, and fulfilling lives in their own homes where they flourish in its care. The promotion of customer independence is fundamental to Caremark’s values and Canine Partners is perfectly aligned.

Heyshott-based Canine Partners is a registered charity that assists people with physical disabilities to enjoy a greater independence and quality of life through the provision of specially trained dogs. The dogs are carefully matched to the persons needs and lifestyle, no matter how challenging. They are trained to help with everyday tasks such as opening and shutting doors, unloading the washing machine, picking up dropped items, pressing buttons, and getting help in an emergency.

David Glover, Caremark’s Joint CEO said: “I am extremely excited about this partnership with Canine Partners. Their values are completely aligned with ours and we are very proud to be supporting a charity that helps people in the same way as ourselves.

“Through our provision of home care, we change thousands of people’s lives for the better. With our monetary donations to Canine Partners, we are enabling people in need to lead better, more fulfilling, confident and happy lives.”

David continued: “The partnerships between dog and person are really quite remarkable; they are life changing. It is with great pleasure that we associate our brand name with theirs.”

It takes approximately 18 months to train a canine partner from selection at eight weeks old through puppy training and advanced training until they are partnered with a person with physical disabilities.

These life transforming dogs also provide practical, physiological, psychological, and social benefits including increased independence and confidence as well as improved motivation and self-esteem. A canine partner brings companionship, a sense of security and increases social interaction.

David Watson, Corporate Relationship Manager at Canine Partners said: “We are delighted to be entering into a fundraising partnership with Caremark Ltd which will greatly assist Canine Partners in providing assistance dogs to support people with disabilities across the UK.

“It’s such an exciting partnership as Caremark Ltd assist and care for adults and older people, as well as those with physical disabilities, with a dedicated home care team. Canine Partners offers similar support for adults with disabilities, only we focus on the provision of assistance dogs to provide this support. The sharing of ideas to provide the best levels of service to people with disabilities will greatly benefit the work of both organisations.”

