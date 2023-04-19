Carers Support West Sussex launches new short film aimed at disrupting thinking around dementia.

The county’s leading charity for carers, Carers Support West Sussex (CSWS), is holding an exciting short film premiere on April 29, where the charity hopes to disrupt some of the thinking around dementia, in particular for families from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

This new film, which has been funded by a grant awarded to CSWS by the Dementia Services Development Trust, will shine a new light on the world of dementia. Statistically, people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds are, in fact, more likely to develop dementia – a fact often overlooked, leaving many from these communities feeling lost and scared when faced with a diagnosis of dementia.

In addition to highlighting the key ethnic bias that surrounds dementia, the film – which will exclusively premiere on April 29 at the West Green Community Centre, Crawley – will show first-hand, lived experiences with dementia. Co-produced with carers from South Asian communities, those featured will outline how often specifically in South Asian communities there is limited knowledge and understanding of dementia. In fact, in some South Asian languages, there isn’t even a word for dementia, which often leads to myths surrounding the causes of dementia.

The film aims to dispel myths and misconceptions, including most commonly that dementia is a normal part of growing older or that dementia is a mental illness, the film will also showcase the local support available to both carers and those living with dementia, so no one is left to care alone.

A film premiere is being held in Crawley

Sonia Mangan, CSWS CEO, said: “We are proud of this partnership working, with both the Dementia Services Trust and carers. For too long, people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds have been subject to too much misinformation and fear surrounding dementia. Our hope is this film will demonstrate to them that we are here, we’re listening and we’re ready to support them. No one should ever feel alone in the face of dementia, and through this film we want all those who are facing a diagnosis or life as a carer to know that we are by their side.”

Join Carers Support West Sussex at the dementia short film premiere!To celebrate, Carers Support West Sussex will be holding two exclusive viewings of its dementia short film.

Interested parties are invited to visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dementia-short-film-premiere-crawley-tickets-600149091087 where it is possible to book a free ticket to either the 1.30pm or 2.30pm viewing. This event is open to families, including children, who must be accompanied by an adult.