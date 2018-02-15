‘Caring and kind’ Uckfield chef found dead

A ‘caring and kind’ Uckfield chef died after taking an overdose, an inquest heard today (Thursday, February 15).

Forty-eight-year-old Jason Hall died at the home he shared with his brother in Manor Way on November 6, 2017.

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall found he deliberately ended his life after suffering from depression and chronic pain.

His body was discovered by his mother, Pauline Manley, who also found two notes, one of which said to call the police.

She said in a statement, “We were very close, he was caring and kind. He was in a lot of pain with a bad back and suffered from migraines.

“He also had panic attacks and financial problems after losing his job.”

She described him as ‘quiet’ and said he loved to read and enjoyed watching films.

The court heard Mr Hall had been unable to work due to chronic back pain. He also suffered severe migraines and was on medication for them, according to a letter from his GP, Dr Andrew Duckworth.

His mother’s statement went on, “I think he took his own life because he had lost everything and felt life was not worth living. He was a very unhappy man.”

The coroner James Healey Pratt concluded Mr Hall died by suicide. He expressed his sympathies to the family.