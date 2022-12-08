Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, opens new Lighting Fibre HQ, as the East Sussex based Internet Provider launches a low-priced winter sale and new, highly-competitive social tariff.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP, Caroline Ansell, opened Lightning Fibre's new HQ, as firm reduces it’s 100Mbps residential package to £18 (until 31st Dec) and launches a new 50Mbps, symmetric FTTP social tariff for £15, on a rolling 30 day contract, making it one of the best value Full Fibre ISPs in the UK. The tariff now features on the Ofcom ‘Cheaper broadband and phone packages’ site.

CEO and Founder, Ben Ferriman and Eastbourne & Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell officially open the Lightning Fibre Eastbourne HQ.

Lightning Fibre reduces it’s entry level 100Mbps residential package to £18 (until 31st Dec) and launches a new 50Mbps, symmetric FTTP social tariff for £15, on a rolling 30 day contract, making it one of the best value Full Fibre ISPs in the UK. The tariff now features on the Ofcom ‘Cheaper broadband and phone packages’ site.

Eligible customers in a higher priced fixed term contract can switch to the new social tariff without any penalty at any time. The firm will also match any local Full Fibre offer ‘like for like’ from any competitor, at any time. The company is working with the Department of Work and Pensions to activate an integrated eligibility check, making it easier for eligible customers to access the package.

The company is one of the highest ranking UK Internet Service Providers on Trustpilot, with a live Full Fibre network in Eastbourne, Heathfield, Hailsham and Hastings, with Haywards Heath, Bexhill and Tenterden also in build.

The firm has provided a 3Gbps residential service to a select few customers ahead of a 2023 roll out, with pricing expected to be in the region of £100 per month, making it the fastest residential FTTP provider in East Sussex. The firm already provides a 10Gbps symmetric business package, directly to the consumer and via its Managed IT partners on a competitive reseller agreement.

The company has reduced the 1Gbps package from £44 to £33 until Dec 31st, and plans to launch an unlimited UK landline and mobile call virtual landline package retailing for around £10 per month in early 2023.

CEO and Founder, Ben Ferriman, commented, “We’re seeing target-beating uptake, even in areas where we have direct FTTP competition. We’ve increased our headcount to almost 200 direct employees and relocated our HQ to larger premises in Eastbourne to support our accelerated growth.”

“We’re responding to the cost of living crisis with prices which reflect good value for the consumer, at a level competitive with old copper/fibre hybrid networks. We don’t impose unfair, mid contract, annual inflationary price rises on our customers; use clear pricing; and, avoid confusing offers, so our customers can buy with the confidence that their prices won’t increase year on year. This all translates into healthy market penetration and happy customers.”