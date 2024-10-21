Caroline Goodwin (soprano) offers Haywards Heath concert

Zhanna Kemp (left) and Caroline Goodwin (contributed pic)

Caroline Goodwin (soprano), accompanied by Zhanna Kemp (piano), will give a free recital at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, following the 6pm evensong, on Sunday, November 10 at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations are invited for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Fund, which was launched in January at the first in this series of second Sunday of the month concerts at the church.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Caroline and Zhanna’s wide-ranging programme comprises songs and a piano solo spanning four centuries by 11 female composers –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

European including Caroline, Russian and American. The earliest song, by Italian Baroque singer Barbara Strozzi, poses the question, What can you do? (Che si può fare?). All these composers could answer ‘break moulds.’

“Cécile Cheminade was the first woman to be awarded the Légion d’Honneur (1913). An organ prelude of hers had been played at the funeral of Queen Victoria, who admired her work. Also in 1913, at 19, Lili Boulanger was the first female winner of the Prix de Rome composition prize. Florence Price was the first African-American woman recognised as a symphonic composer while Alexandra Pakhmutova has had a minor planet named after her!

Engaging works by Amy Beach, Nadia Boulanger, Madeleine Dring, Leokadiya Kashperova and Pauline Viardot will also be performed.

“London-based Caroline has studied and sung professionally in Italy for 27 years and the UK, mainly as a recitalist of classical music including chamber music, lieder, chanson, opera and oratorio. A singing and music teacher, she also composes religious solos and modern ballads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zhanna was born in St Petersburg, qualifying there in 1995 as a music teacher and music education methodologist. After working in Russian music and art schools, she moved to the UK 12 years ago, teaching the piano in English and Russian. Zhanna performs in many Brighton venues as accompanist in various events and festivals.”